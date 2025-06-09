Amid use of fake documents, TTEs will soon authenticate passengers’ Aadhaar cards

CHENNAI: After announcing that Aadhaar linkage with IRCTC accounts will be made mandatory for Tatkal train ticket bookings, the Railway Board last week directed Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) to use UIDAI’s mAadhaar mobile app to check the Aadhaar credentials of passengers and vendors on a random basis. A directive to this effect was issued by Praveen Kumar, director, Passenger Marketing (Coordination), Railway Board, to Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Southern Railway and other zones on June 5.
The mAadhaar application enables TTEs to verify Aadhaar details by scanning the QR code on the Aadhaar document. “TTEs can install the mAadhaar app on their mobile phones. It will also soon be integrated into the handheld devices (HHD) used by TTEs,” the order stated.
Officials noted that even when passengers present Aadhaar copies for checking, there’s a high likelihood that some may be forged, especially those created by travel agencies. While TTEs routinely check identity documents, they often do not verify the authenticity of Aadhaar cards.
The Indian Railways has been facing an overwhelming demand for tickets nationwide, driven not only by the relative affordability and safety of train travel but also due to the limited availability of alternative transport options for long-distance routes.
Railway officials pointed out that the use of fake Aadhaar cards, often generated using Photoshop, is rampant — particularly in parts of north India and on high-demand routes in the south. These tickets are often sold by Tatkal at prices 100% to 150% higher than the actual fare, primarily for 3rd AC and 2nd AC classes.
‘TTEs understaffed, handle more compartments than before’
“Typically, as soon as the booking windows open, travel agencies begin reserving tickets using random names and assign ages between 32 and 35. This age range is crucial, as it allows any male between 25 and 43 to use the ticket, making it nearly impossible to verify identity based on appearance alone.
When the actual traveler’s name doesn’t match the one on the booked ticket, the agencies often create fake Aadhaar cards using Photoshop for use during verification,” a retired commercial official from the Chennai division explained.
He also noted that travel agencies across India are well aware that TTEs are understaffed and now handle more compartments than before.
“As a result, TTEs usually just glance at the name and face on the Aadhaar and allow the passenger to travel. Since the document isn’t used for any official purpose beyond travel, people often engage in such fraud and discard the fake Aadhaar the next day,” he added.
“In many places, travel agents are familiar with the TTEs and other officials assigned to specific trains. It’s a tedious task for a TTE to identify and report passengers carrying fake Aadhaar. If handheld devices are used for verification, only genuine passengers will be able to book Tatkal tickets,” a TTE from the Salem division pointed out.
Interestingly, the Railway Board has also instructed that the mAadhaar app should be used to verify the identity of on board contractual staff such as cleaning and catering personnel. If a fake Aadhaar is suspected, the incident must be reported to the Government Railway Police or the Railway Protection Force, the board added.
Meanwhile, to curb the use of multiple accounts for booking Tatkal tickets, the Indian Railways recently terminated 2.5 crore IRCTC user accounts allegedly linked to illegal software used to expedite the booking process.
Southern Railway operates 351 originating trains with a total of 4,59,053 seats. Of these, 3,50,692 are reserved seats or berths. Of the total, 1,96,812 are non-AC seats, which include sleeper class, second sitting, and non-AC first class. Another 1,53,880 are AC seats, covering 3rd AC, chair car, and other AC classes. Additionally, there are 1,08,360 seats in the general (unreserved) category.
Staff ID under lens
The Railway Board has also instructed that the mAadhaar app should be used to verify the identity of on board contractual staff. If a forged or fake Aadhaar is suspected, it must be reported to GRP or RPF