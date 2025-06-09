Amid use of fake documents, TTEs will soon authenticate passengers’ Aadhaar cards

‘TTEs understaffed, handle more compartments than before’

“Typically, as soon as the booking windows open, travel agencies begin reserving tickets using random names and assign ages between 32 and 35. This age range is crucial, as it allows any male between 25 and 43 to use the ticket, making it nearly impossible to verify identity based on appearance alone.

When the actual traveler’s name doesn’t match the one on the booked ticket, the agencies often create fake Aadhaar cards using Photoshop for use during verification,” a retired commercial official from the Chennai division explained.

He also noted that travel agencies across India are well aware that TTEs are understaffed and now handle more compartments than before.

“As a result, TTEs usually just glance at the name and face on the Aadhaar and allow the passenger to travel. Since the document isn’t used for any official purpose beyond travel, people often engage in such fraud and discard the fake Aadhaar the next day,” he added.

“In many places, travel agents are familiar with the TTEs and other officials assigned to specific trains. It’s a tedious task for a TTE to identify and report passengers carrying fake Aadhaar. If handheld devices are used for verification, only genuine passengers will be able to book Tatkal tickets,” a TTE from the Salem division pointed out.