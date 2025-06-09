BJP will win Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

MADURAI: Setting the tone for 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP-AIADMK combine will defeat the “corrupt DMK” and form a government in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking in a BJP office bearers meeting in Madurai, Shah said 2026 elections is crucial for the BJP-AIADMK alliance and directed cadres to work hard to dislodge the DMK from power.

“The DMK government has scaled new heights of corruption. The Tasmac liquor scam is worth Rs 39,000 crore. Poor people are dying after consuming illicit liquor due to corruption in the liquor trade,” Shah said adding “In southern districts of Tamil Nadu, caste-based violence is being instigated for political gains.”

Responding to CM Stalin’s earlier statement that “no Shah could defeat the DMK”, Amit Shah said people of Tamil Nadu themselves would defeat the party in 2026.