Boat jetty in Thoothukudi's Tharuvaikulam collapses, fishers want it fixed before ban ends

THOOTHUKUDI: As fishermen were loading ice bars from a container truck onto the mechanised fishing vessels tethered to the boat jetty on Sunday, the concrete portion of the Tharuvaikulam boat jetty caved in. The rear end wheel of the truck was stuck in the hole, and a crane was used to lift it up.

A few fishermen said that the 300-metre-long boat jetty was built and inaugurated in 2015, and the structure was expected to have a lifespan of 30 years. However, it got damaged within 10 years. The jetty had also been unstable for the past few years.

Paulraj, the Tharuvaikulam fishermen’s common association president, said that the district administration must take necessary efforts to repair the damaged jetty immediately, as the fishermen will have to load ice bars, fishnets, groceries, and other fishing gear this week to set sail from June 15.