Collector reviews development works across Cuddalore taluks

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar conducted a detailed inspection of ongoing development projects across Veppur, Tittakudi and Vriddhachalam taluks on Sunday.

He reviewed road infrastructure works being undertaken by the Highways Department, including widening of roads, conversion of single-lane to dual carriageways, curve improvement, installation of speed warning signs, and painting of speed control markings. “Road safety is being prioritised to reduce accidents and ensure smooth traffic,” he said.

In Vriddhachalam taluk, he inspected the four-laning of the bypass road, including flyover construction, medians and side retaining walls.

At Uchimedu on the Vriddhachalam–Pennadam stretch, retaining walls are being built at Rs 1.42 crore. Widening and minor bridge works on the 2.6-km V Agaram–Nandimangalam–Arungeri road are under way at Rs 3.3 crore. He urged officials to ensure quality and avoid public inconvenience.