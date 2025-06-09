Collector reviews development works across Cuddalore taluks

CUDDALORE: District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar conducted a detailed inspection of ongoing development projects across Veppur, Tittakudi and Vriddhachalam taluks on Sunday.
He reviewed road infrastructure works being undertaken by the Highways Department, including widening of roads, conversion of single-lane to dual carriageways, curve improvement, installation of speed warning signs, and painting of speed control markings. “Road safety is being prioritised to reduce accidents and ensure smooth traffic,” he said.
In Vriddhachalam taluk, he inspected the four-laning of the bypass road, including flyover construction, medians and side retaining walls.
At Uchimedu on the Vriddhachalam–Pennadam stretch, retaining walls are being built at Rs 1.42 crore. Widening and minor bridge works on the 2.6-km V Agaram–Nandimangalam–Arungeri road are under way at Rs 3.3 crore. He urged officials to ensure quality and avoid public inconvenience.
In Veppur, he visited the weekly market and instructed officials to improve infrastructure. At the Government Hospitals in Veppur and Tittakudi, he inspected registration counters, wards, vaccination rooms, and ongoing hospital building works costing Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.
In M Pudaiyur, he reviewed construction of a Rs 33 crore cattle feed plant by the Dairy Development Department, with a capacity of 300 tonnes per day.
He also assessed strengthening works at Wellington Lake in Keezhacheruvai and Rs 15 crore flood drain works along Kazhudur Odai, expected to benefit 1,700 hectares in nine villages. Bund strengthening and retaining wall works in Semperi and Soundira Chozhapuram were also inspected.
Officials from various departments including Highways, Revenue, PWD, Public Health, and Aavin were present.