Copra procurement center to be established in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Coconut farmers in Dharmapuri lauded the district administration's efforts to establish a copra procurement centre here. Farmers said that this would allow them to get more profits and also boost coconut production.

Dharmapuri district has over 17,500 acres of coconut cultivation, with each acre producing an average of about 5,000 coconuts. These are usually sold to private parties, often at low prices, which has left farmers losing out on profits.

Hence, farmers requested the administration to open a copra procurement centre in Dharmapuri, where there is large-scale coconut production, specifically in Marandahalli, Palacode, Harur, and Pappireddipatti.