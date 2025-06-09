Copra procurement center to be established in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Coconut farmers in Dharmapuri lauded the district administration's efforts to establish a copra procurement centre here. Farmers said that this would allow them to get more profits and also boost coconut production.
Dharmapuri district has over 17,500 acres of coconut cultivation, with each acre producing an average of about 5,000 coconuts. These are usually sold to private parties, often at low prices, which has left farmers losing out on profits.
Hence, farmers requested the administration to open a copra procurement centre in Dharmapuri, where there is large-scale coconut production, specifically in Marandahalli, Palacode, Harur, and Pappireddipatti.
P Chinnasamy of Marandahalli, a coconut farmer, said, "Dharmapuri district produces milling coconuts, which are highly suitable for making coconut oil. Our coconuts are extremely nutritious, and traders from Karnataka and other districts in Tamil Nadu procure our produce. But the procurement rate is poor, especially in the case of copra. While the government was providing Rs 120 per kg, we could only sell for Rs 80 to Rs 90 in the private market."
Another farmer, S Ramakrishnan of Palacode, said, "Coconut has become a difficult crop to manage because of increasing pest attacks and drought-like situations. Further, the supply chains have also been erratic, causing price fluctuations which impact farmers. So, copra procurement is a necessity, especially in Dharmapuri. If the center is opened, we hope the horticulture department would also provide training for local farmers to ensure the best quality is produced."
When TNIE spoke to officials in the horticulture department, they said, "We have made a request with the state government to allow a copra procurement centre to be opened in Dharmapuri and are awaiting a reply. Soon after receiving approval, procurement will begin here."