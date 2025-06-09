Couple dies, toddler injured as bike rams lorry in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple died and their two-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries when a bike collided with a stationary lorry at Avadi on Friday afternoon. The girl is currently stable and under medical observation, police said.

According to Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing, the deceased were identified as Naresh Babu (35) and his wife Charumathi (33) of Thiruninravur near Avadi.

The couple, along with their daughter Hasini, had gone to attend a marriage at Red Hills earlier in the day. While returning home around 1 pm Naresh lost control of the bike and rammed into the lorry parked on the roadside.

He died on the spot. Charumathi and Hasini were rushed to a private hospital where Charumathi later succumbed to her injuries. The lorry driver, Subramani (64), has been arrested.