Don’t permit statues in public places: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has advised the state government not to grant permission to install statues in public places, as it violates Supreme Court’s order.
A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete made the observations recently on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by R Palsamy, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, seeking a direction to the government to stop the installation of bronze statue and name board of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi near the entrance of Valliyur daily vegetable market in Vadakku Valliyur selection grade town panchayat in Radhapuram taluk of Tirunelveli district.
The judges recalled an order passed by the Principal Seat at Madras in 2021, wherein the state government had been directed to establish special parks called ‘Leaders’ Parks’, so that statues erected in public places could be relocated there.
Noting that the formation of such parks would benefit youngsters as they can learn about the ideologies of leaders, the bench said, “Instead of making concrete efforts for the formation of ‘Leaders’ Park’, the government cannot issue orders granting permission to install statues in public places. On account of heavy traffic congestion and other mitigating factors, the general public are put to hardship in the event of granting such permission to erect statues in public places.”
When the Supreme Court, in a 2006 case, has passed an order not to grant permission to install statues in public places, the state should not allow the same, they observed.
Since the AAG assured that the Tirunelveli collector has been instructed not to install statues at Valliyur market and that steps would be taken to withdraw the G.O. issued for installation of the statue, the judges disposed of the petition and posted the matter to June 16 for reporting compliance.