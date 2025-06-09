Don’t permit statues in public places: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has advised the state government not to grant permission to install statues in public places, as it violates Supreme Court’s order.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete made the observations recently on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by R Palsamy, a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary, seeking a direction to the government to stop the installation of bronze statue and name board of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi near the entrance of Valliyur daily vegetable market in Vadakku Valliyur selection grade town panchayat in Radhapuram taluk of Tirunelveli district.

The judges recalled an order passed by the Principal Seat at Madras in 2021, wherein the state government had been directed to establish special parks called ‘Leaders’ Parks’, so that statues erected in public places could be relocated there.