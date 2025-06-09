Encroachments by eateries choke Tiruchy footpaths

TIRUCHY: In a blatant violation of civic norms, several eateries and hotels across Tiruchy city have encroached upon footpaths and public roads by placing gas stoves, cooking vessels, and serving tables, posing serious risks to public safety and hygiene.
A visit by TNIE across key areas including Chathiram Bus Stand, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Ariyamangalam, Singarathope, Main Guard Gate, Cantonment, Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction, TVS Tollgate, E Pudur, and KK Nagar, revealed rampant occupation of pedestrian spaces by eateries during peak evening hours.
Many run gas stoves and tandoori ovens directly on the footpaths, leaving barely any room for passersby. The situation is made worse by the practice of sprinkling chilli powder and other spices directly on food roasting over open stoves.
The fumes and particles have led to eye and respiratory irritation among pedestrians and motorists, sometimes causing minor accidents. As a result, school children, elderly people, and office goers are forced to walk in the middle of the roads.
During peak hours, this leads to near-collisions with speeding two-wheelers and cars. "I was riding along E Pudur when chilli powder blew into my eyes. I lost control for a few seconds and nearly crashed," said R Senthil, a resident of Crawford.
"This happens to many riders," he added. K Meena, a school teacher added, "Footpaths near Chathiram Bus Stand are blocked by tea shops and hotels. Children and elderly are forced onto busy roads. It's extremely dangerous." Police sources admitted that while accidents due to such encroachments do occur, they are rarely recorded in official case files.
"In some areas, the Corporation clears encroachments, but vendors return within days. There's no sustained enforcement," said a police official. Environmentalists also raised concerns, stating that roadside cooking increases air pollution and foot contamination.
"Smoke from stoves and vehicle dust compromise both air quality and food safety," an activist noted. Despite repeated complaints, locals say the Tiruchy City Corporation and police have not taken strict action.
When contacted, a senior Tiruchy City corporation official acknowledged the issue. "We have carried out multiple eviction drives and imposed fines. Action will be intensified in the coming weeks against repeat offenders," the official said.