Encroachments by eateries choke Tiruchy footpaths

TIRUCHY: In a blatant violation of civic norms, several eateries and hotels across Tiruchy city have encroached upon footpaths and public roads by placing gas stoves, cooking vessels, and serving tables, posing serious risks to public safety and hygiene.

A visit by TNIE across key areas including Chathiram Bus Stand, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Ariyamangalam, Singarathope, Main Guard Gate, Cantonment, Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction, TVS Tollgate, E Pudur, and KK Nagar, revealed rampant occupation of pedestrian spaces by eateries during peak evening hours.

Many run gas stoves and tandoori ovens directly on the footpaths, leaving barely any room for passersby. The situation is made worse by the practice of sprinkling chilli powder and other spices directly on food roasting over open stoves.

The fumes and particles have led to eye and respiratory irritation among pedestrians and motorists, sometimes causing minor accidents. As a result, school children, elderly people, and office goers are forced to walk in the middle of the roads.