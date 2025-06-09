Facilities for people with disabities at Egmore railway station leave much to be desired

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the busiest intercity terminals in Chennai, Egmore Railway Station remains largely inaccessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs) and elderly commuters. Existing infrastructure including foot overbridges (FOBs), lifts and battery car services fall short of providing inclusive access across the 11 platforms.
Though the station has two FOBs -- one each at the Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee High Road entry points -- each bridge is equipped with only a single lift, leading to long wait times. Moreover, ramps provided at the entry points do not connect to all platforms, with most terminating at staircases, rendering them unusable for wheelchair users.
The station entrance on the Gandhi Irwin Road is relatively better in terms of accessibility. From this side, commuters in wheelchairs can access platforms 1 to 4 directly, and reach platforms 8 to 11 via an older FOB with ramps. However, platforms 5, 6 and 7 -- which handle most long-distance trains to destinations like Tiruchy, Madurai, Mangaluru, and Kollam -- remain out of reach. No lifts or accessible ramps connect these platforms, posing a major hurdle to disabled passengers.
The new FOB on the Poonamallee High Road side also suffers from design flaws. It connects platforms from 4 to 11. Though it begins with a ramp, the path ends abruptly with a six-step staircase. A lift is present, but often overcrowded and slow, offering little relief.
Even if one manages to reach the bridge, there is no accessible route to any of the platforms down due to a lack of connecting ramps or lifts. “Incomplete accessibility is no accessibility,” said R Sathish Kumar, a disability rights activist. “The ramp on the FOB ends at stairs, forcing us to go all the way back.
Even on the other side (on Gandhi Irwin Road), only a few platforms are accessible.”Besides, battery-operated car services, introduced to bridge the accessibility gap, have also proven unreliable. While official signage pegs the fare at Rs 10 per ride, TNIE found drivers charging Rs 50 from one platform to another, even from PwDs.
One driver claimed that “a discount could be offered” for the disabled. In some cases, porters demand extra fees to assist with wheelchairs due to non-availability of battery cars. Sanjay (name changed), a commuter said, the battery car service should be made free for the disabled and others - similar to practice followed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited in metro rail.
When contacted, a Southern Railway official told TNIE that Egmore station is currently undergoing a Rs 700-crore redevelopment. The project is expected to be completed within a year. Until then, there may be some inconvenience for passengers, the official added.