Facilities for people with disabities at Egmore railway station leave much to be desired

CHENNAI: Despite being one of the busiest intercity terminals in Chennai, Egmore Railway Station remains largely inaccessible to persons with disabilities (PwDs) and elderly commuters. Existing infrastructure including foot overbridges (FOBs), lifts and battery car services fall short of providing inclusive access across the 11 platforms.

Though the station has two FOBs -- one each at the Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee High Road entry points -- each bridge is equipped with only a single lift, leading to long wait times. Moreover, ramps provided at the entry points do not connect to all platforms, with most terminating at staircases, rendering them unusable for wheelchair users.

The station entrance on the Gandhi Irwin Road is relatively better in terms of accessibility. From this side, commuters in wheelchairs can access platforms 1 to 4 directly, and reach platforms 8 to 11 via an older FOB with ramps. However, platforms 5, 6 and 7 -- which handle most long-distance trains to destinations like Tiruchy, Madurai, Mangaluru, and Kollam -- remain out of reach. No lifts or accessible ramps connect these platforms, posing a major hurdle to disabled passengers.

The new FOB on the Poonamallee High Road side also suffers from design flaws. It connects platforms from 4 to 11. Though it begins with a ramp, the path ends abruptly with a six-step staircase. A lift is present, but often overcrowded and slow, offering little relief.