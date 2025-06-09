Fake job racket busted, three held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested for allegedly running a fake job racket by impersonating Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials and issuing fake appointment orders and ID cards.

The suspects, I Joshitha (28), Jayachandran (42), and V Revathi (45), collected Rs 1.35 crore from at least 23 job seekers, police said. As per Periamet police, the scam came to light after Ramasubramanian (72) filed a complaint stating that his son, Venkatachalam, had been cheated.

The gang promised him an inspector post in the GCC and collected Rs 12 lakh in three instalments. They even staged training with Joshitha posing as a corporation officer.

From August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, Venkatachalam was asked to photograph garbage bins in different locations and upload them via an app, for which he was paid Rs 42,000 per month for nine months, the police said.

Later, they offered an Assistant Commissioner post for Rs 10 lakh. But Venkatachalam verified the documents with the GCC and found them to be fake. The trio was arrested on Saturday.