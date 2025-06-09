Government shelter guard arrested for trying to assault minor inmate in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old security guard at a government-run women’s shelter in Chitlapakkam was arrested on Sunday night under the Pocso Act for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl and injuring her in the process. The child, who suffered a leg fracture, is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
Police said the accused, Mathew of Chitlapakkam, was on night duty at the shelter, which is run by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Department.
Around 5 am on Sunday, while the girl was asleep, Mathew allegedly covered her mouth with a cloth and tried to carry her to another part of the facility. When she resisted, he allegedly dropped her to the ground and fled. The fall caused a fracture to one of her legs.
The girl was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital by the residents of the shelter. Shelter home staff initially claimed the injury was due to a fall, but doctors suspecting foul play alerted the police after speaking to the child.
Following an inquiry and analysis of CCTV footage, the security guard was arrested and booked under relevant sections of BNS and Pocso Act.
“The accused was booked based on the victim’s statement and other inquiries. He will be sent for judicial remand after questioning,” a police officer said. The girl was later shifted to RGGGH for surgery. The girl was admitted to the shelter by her mother on June 3 following the death of her father.