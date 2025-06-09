Heavy rains ahead for north, west Tamil Nadu this week

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, Villupuram is likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday, while The Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore and Ariyalur may experience heavy showers on Wednesday.
From Thursday to Saturday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi and the ghat areas of Coimbatore. Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari may also receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.
This is due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal as well as moderate westerlies/south westerlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.
As far as Chennai is concerned, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain on Monday. Maximum temperature is expected to be around 38°C while minimum temperature would be around 28-29°C.
In its general forecast, the RMC said light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places across TN, Puducherry and Karaikal till June 14. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain 2-3°C above normal at a few pockets, resulting in hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday. However, temperatures are likely to drop by 1-2°C at some places on Tuesday, bringing some relief.
Temperatures above normal at many places
Over the past few days, maximum temperatures have been 2-4°C above normal at several locations.
On Sunday, Puducherry recorded a maximum of 40°C, followed by 39.6°C in Erode and Madurai Airport, 39.4°C in Vellore, 39.2°C in Palayamkottai and 39°C in Karur Paramathi.
The temperature in Karur Paramathi was 4.8°C above normal, while it was 2.9°C above normal in Palayamkottai. Parts of Tirupattur, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur received light showers, the RMC said.