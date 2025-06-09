Heavy rains ahead for north, west Tamil Nadu this week

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, Villupuram is likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday, while The Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore and Ariyalur may experience heavy showers on Wednesday.

From Thursday to Saturday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi and the ghat areas of Coimbatore. Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari may also receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

This is due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal as well as moderate westerlies/south westerlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.