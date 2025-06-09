Home alone widow stabbed during burglary dies in Namakkal

Tamil Nadu

The assailant entered the elderly woman's house at night and demanded her to hand over jewellery and money; when the woman raised an alarm, the burglar panicked and stabbed her.
Express News Service
A 67-year-old woman who sustained injuries during a burglary attempt at her home in Namakkal district late on Saturday died of injuries on Sunday.

“Samiatthal, a widow, was living alone on a farmland near Paramathi Velur. Around 12 am, she was sleeping outside her home when she was woken up by an unknown intruder. The assailant demanded her to give up her possessions, including jewellery and money, and Samiatthal raised an alarm. The assailant panicked, stabbed Samiatthal in the face and fled,” police said.

Alerted by her screams, Samiatthal’s neighbours reached her home and took her to the Tiruchengode government hospital. Her relatives living in neighbouring villages were also informed about the attack. Samiatthal was later transferred to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where she succumbed to her injuries early on Sunday.

