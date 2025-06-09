Kallakurichi Collectorate to be ready by Sept 2025, says Minister Velu

KALLAKURICHI: Minister for Public Works E V Velu on Sunday announced that the construction of the new Kallakurichi District Collectorate is expected to be completed by September 2025 and will be inaugurated in the same month, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency for the public and government officials.

Minister Velu, accompanied by District Collector M S Prasanth, inspected the ongoing works at the site located in Veerachozhapuram. The visit was also attended by MPs and MLAs including Kallakurichi MP D Malaiarasan, Rishivandiyam MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan, and Sankarapuram MLA T A Udhayasooriyan.

The grand eight-storey complex is coming up on 35.18 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 139.41 crore. The integrated facility will house all major district-level government departments under one roof and will also feature a bank, post office, ATM, and a landscaped park.

During the inspection, the team reviewed the quality of construction, materials used, and compliance with project specifications. Plans for developing internal roads and the park were also finalised during the site visit.

Officials said around 60% of the construction work has been completed, and the project is progressing on a 24-hour schedule to ensure timely delivery. Minister Velu assured that construction quality is being meticulously monitored and verified at each stage.