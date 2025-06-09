Madurai corporation clears two tonnes of meat waste from Vaigai South Bank Road

MADURAI: Over the last three days, approximately 1.6 metric tonnes of waste from slaughterhouses that were dumped in the open along the Vaigai South Bank Road have been removed. The city corporation officials plan to initiate legal action against the violators.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing slaughterhouse waste being dumped along the road in open near Nellupettai and Mapalayam areas, where several slaughterhouses and butcher shops are located.

A senior corporation official said that, considering the festive season demand, had deployed seven tractors and other vehicles for garbage collection in said areas, despite which the waste was dumped in the open near Nellupettai on Saturday night.