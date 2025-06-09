Madurai corporation clears two tonnes of meat waste from Vaigai South Bank Road

MADURAI: Over the last three days, approximately 1.6 metric tonnes of waste from slaughterhouses that were dumped in the open along the Vaigai South Bank Road have been removed. The city corporation officials plan to initiate legal action against the violators.
Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing slaughterhouse waste being dumped along the road in open near Nellupettai and Mapalayam areas, where several slaughterhouses and butcher shops are located.
A senior corporation official said that, considering the festive season demand, had deployed seven tractors and other vehicles for garbage collection in said areas, despite which the waste was dumped in the open near Nellupettai on Saturday night.
Workers were immediately deputed that night to clear the waste, said the official. Tractors are kept along the banks of the river to prevent people from dumping waste in the open, said officials.
Earlier, in March, the corporation announced that it would impose penalties up to Rs 1 lakh on those dumping waste in waterbodies, especially the Vaigai River. However, despite the civic body’s series of
initiatives, open dumping of waste along the riverbank remains.
Corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said, “Special designated vehicles operate regularly to collect waste from slaughterhouses. Legal action will be taken against violators in the coming week.” K Abhishek, a city-based activist, said, “Despite the corporation’s efforts, open dumping of waste, especially near Vaigai, occurs regularly.”