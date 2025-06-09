Motorists seek lasting fix for dilapidated Adis Street in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Motorists commuting through Adis Street in the city's central zone have raised concerns over the poor condition of the stretch, which has remained in a dilapidated state for weeks. With the closure of Avinashi Road at Uppilipalayam Junction due to ongoing flyover construction, all vehicular traffic has been diverted through Adis Street, worsening the already deteriorated road.

Adis Street is a crucial stretch for commuters travelling from Nehru Stadium and Gandhipuram to Race Course, Railway Station, Avinashi Road and beyond. The road was dug up as part of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) 24x7 Suez drinking water supply project, but after pipeline works, surface was only loosely filled with gravel and chip stones, turning the entire stretch into a dust bowl.

"It is like driving through a construction site every day. The dust is unbearable and road is damaging our vehicles," said S Srihari, a daily commuter and resident of Ram Nagar. "I understand that development takes time, but leaving the road like this for long is unacceptable."