Off the cuff: Puducherry AINRC lists BJP leader's name, political mockery followed

Name triggers buzz

Puducherry’s ruling AINRC sparked a political stir after BJP’s IT wing state convener S Pravinkumar was named in its newly- formed trade and entrepreneurship wing.

The list, issued last week by AINRC’s state president of trade and entrepreneurship wing K Velayutham alias Dinakaran, came as part of the party’s pre-poll revamp. Pravinkumar swiftly issued a clarification, stating he remains with the BJP and condemned the inclusion of his name as erroneous.

He said the AINRC functionary concerned had admitted it was a mistake. The mix-up provided easy ammunition to opposition parties, who wasted no time mocking the blunder and flooding social media with jibes and satirical posts.

-Bagalavan Perier