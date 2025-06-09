Off the cuff: Puducherry AINRC lists BJP leader's name, political mockery followed

Name triggers buzz
Puducherry’s ruling AINRC sparked a political stir after BJP’s IT wing state convener S Pravinkumar was named in its newly- formed trade and entrepreneurship wing.
The list, issued last week by AINRC’s state president of trade and entrepreneurship wing K Velayutham alias Dinakaran, came as part of the party’s pre-poll revamp. Pravinkumar swiftly issued a clarification, stating he remains with the BJP and condemned the inclusion of his name as erroneous.
He said the AINRC functionary concerned had admitted it was a mistake. The mix-up provided easy ammunition to opposition parties, who wasted no time mocking the blunder and flooding social media with jibes and satirical posts.
-Bagalavan Perier
Bitten by love
After a stray dog bit seven children and an adult in Ambur on May 29, a municipal official candidly admitted over a phone call that managing street dogs is anything but straightforward.
“It’s difficult to understand them,” he said. To illustrate, he recalled an incident where a drunken man, overcome with affection, leaned in and kissed a stray dog — only to be bitten on the mouth.
“When the complaint came to me, I didn’t know whether to laugh or feel sorry for him,” the official added. The unpredictability of street dogs, it seems, is matched only by that of humans.
-Dheepthi OJ
Trophy of triumph
At the TNUHDB flats in Keerapakkam, where residents displaced from Anakaputhur have been resettled, a towering kabaddi trophy — almost the size of a 15-year-old boy — stands proudly in a dim corner of the common area.
The team, whose homes were demolished, went to great lengths to bring the hard-won trophy with them. But once they moved into the compact new flats, they realised there was simply no space to house it indoors.
Fortunately, fellow residents welcomed the idea of converting a shared space in the corridor into a makeshift trophy corner. Today, the oversized prize, alongside several smaller ones, is a quiet but proud reminder of resilience, teamwork, and community spirit.
- Nirupama Viswanathan
(Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)