Plastic nurdle spill from sunken cargo ship threatens Dhanushkodi flamingo sanctuary

RAMANATHAPURAM/ CHENNAI: A plastic nurdle spill from the Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the Kochi coast Kerala few weeks back, has spread into the newly declared Dhanushkodi Greater Flamingo Sanctuary in Ramanathapuram.

Approximately 80 bags, each weighing 25 kilograms, have washed ashore across a 12-km stretch, littering sites like Dhanushkodi old church, Irattaithalai, Mugandharayan Chathiram, Gothanda Ramar temple, and Patchappatti villages.

Carried by southwest-to-northeast ocean currents from Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari, the spill threatens the ecologically sensitive Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, a critical biodiversity hotspot.

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon told TNIE, "We've identified 15-30 bags containing plastic nurdles along the Ramanathapuram coastline. A special team is deployed to clean up the debris, with additional teams inspecting the shore for further debris." He reassured residents, stating, "People should not be alarmed, as we are addressing the issue promptly."