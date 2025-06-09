Police shooting range proposed at Kalvarayan Hills; environmentalists raise concerns

CHENNAI: The Kallakurichi district police department has proposed to set up a permanent shooting range in the Kalvarayan Hills reserve forest near Malliyampadi village and a formal application seeking forest clearance has been submitted. The shooting range is proposed on 12 acres of land classified as ‘kaadu poramboke’.

As per the documents accessed by TNIE, the project involves the development of a modern police shooting training facility in survey no. 259 of Malliyampadi village, Chinnasalem Block, within the forest division of Kalvarayan Hills. The location has been specifically chosen due to its remote setting, minimal agricultural use, and natural terrain conducive to firearms training.

Officials say the area is classified as ‘kaadu poramboke’, indicating uncultivated forest land with no active human habitation or agricultural activity.

“The initiative aims to enhance police preparedness by offering realistic training scenarios in a dedicated environment.The project includes the construction of firing bays, observation areas, and necessary infrastructure, while implementing eco-friendly measures like noise reduction barriers and sustainable waste management systems,” officials said.