Police shooting range proposed at Kalvarayan Hills; environmentalists raise concerns

CHENNAI: The Kallakurichi district police department has proposed to set up a permanent shooting range in the Kalvarayan Hills reserve forest near Malliyampadi village and a formal application seeking forest clearance has been submitted. The shooting range is proposed on 12 acres of land classified as ‘kaadu poramboke’.
As per the documents accessed by TNIE, the project involves the development of a modern police shooting training facility in survey no. 259 of Malliyampadi village, Chinnasalem Block, within the forest division of Kalvarayan Hills. The location has been specifically chosen due to its remote setting, minimal agricultural use, and natural terrain conducive to firearms training.
Officials say the area is classified as ‘kaadu poramboke’, indicating uncultivated forest land with no active human habitation or agricultural activity.
“The initiative aims to enhance police preparedness by offering realistic training scenarios in a dedicated environment.The project includes the construction of firing bays, observation areas, and necessary infrastructure, while implementing eco-friendly measures like noise reduction barriers and sustainable waste management systems,” officials said.
Initially, the police department had identified land in Poigunam (Survey No. 113/1B) for the training ground. However, it was found unsuitable due to its proximity to farmlands, and routine movement of local farmers. These concerns prompted the shift to the forest area.
To compensate for the use of forest land, the Poigunam site will now be proposed as compensatory land for the forest department, in accordance with the Forest Conservation Act. Authorities claim this swap ensures compliance with environmental guidelines while fulfilling training needs.
Despite assurances of minimal ecological disruption, the proposal has raised concerns among environmentalists about the precedent it may set for development in protected forests. They argue that forest reserves should be strictly conserved, especially in eco-sensitive areas.
However, police officials maintain that the selected land is the bare minimum required for the range and was chosen after a evaluating environmental factors. “There is no suitable alternative,” the proposal reads, stating it is crucial for the law enforcement infrastructure.
