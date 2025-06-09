Resident doctors in Goa say they’ll strike work if health minister does not apologise

CHENNAI: A day after Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane lambasted a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and ordered his suspension in public, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) on Sunday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the health minister and sought a public apology, failing which they would go on indefinite strike.

On Saturday, Rane had paid a surprise visit to GMCH, located at Bambolim near Panaji. During his visit, Rane received a complaint that Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar was refusing to treat a patient and misbehaving, sources said. A viral video showed Rane walking into the casualty ward and confronting the CMO. “You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor... you have to behave yourself,” Rane told

Dr Kuttikar. He, then, turned to GMCH medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Patil and said, “Replace him with another CMO. I want him to be suspended immediately... ”

The Goa branch of Indian Medical Association condemned the minister’s action and sought the reinstatement of the doctor. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Revolutionary Goans Party also slammed Rane for his “arrogance”. On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to X to clarify that the CMO will not be suspended.