Stalin daydreaming about 2026 TN election victory, says EPS

RANIPET: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday took a sharp dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying the DMK leader is “daydreaming” about winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Speaking at the wedding of Arakkonam MLA S Ravi’s son, Palaniswami said, “Wherever he goes, CM Stalin has been confidently saying that DMK will win approximately 200 seats. CM Stalin, you have been daydreaming. The 2026 election is one for AIADMK’s win.”
He added, “An alliance has been formed under the leadership of AIADMK for the elections. More parties are set to join our alliance.”
Accusing the DMK of promoting dynastic politics, he said, “After Karunanidhi, it has been Stalin, then Udhayanidhi, then Inbanidhi should come to power, that is their concern.”
He also credited the previous AIADMK government for creating Ranipet and Tirupattur districts from Vellore and forming six new districts overall. “In one year, AIADMK had opened 11 government medical colleges, six government law colleges, and engineering, arts and science colleges, among others,” he said.
Slamming the ruling party for a lack of new initiatives, he said, “They are riding on our schemes after pasting stickers and presenting them as new schemes.”
Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government blocked AIADMK schemes such as Kudimaramathu and Amma Mini Clinics. He said the AIADMK had introduced the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions, enabling 3,460 students to pursue MBBS.
“The DMK government had not fulfilled its promise of constructing check dams worth `2,000 crore. Today’s government is meant for collection, commission, and corruption,” he said.