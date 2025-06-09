Stalin daydreaming about 2026 TN election victory, says EPS

RANIPET: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday took a sharp dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying the DMK leader is “daydreaming” about winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at the wedding of Arakkonam MLA S Ravi’s son, Palaniswami said, “Wherever he goes, CM Stalin has been confidently saying that DMK will win approximately 200 seats. CM Stalin, you have been daydreaming. The 2026 election is one for AIADMK’s win.”

He added, “An alliance has been formed under the leadership of AIADMK for the elections. More parties are set to join our alliance.”

Accusing the DMK of promoting dynastic politics, he said, “After Karunanidhi, it has been Stalin, then Udhayanidhi, then Inbanidhi should come to power, that is their concern.”