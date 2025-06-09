Three held for killing wild boar, selling meat in TN's Erode

ERODE: Three persons of a six-member gang were arrested by the forest department sleuths for killing a wild boar and selling its meat in Kongarpalayam near TN Palayam in Erode district. The officials are searching for the three other accused.

The accused were identified as K Naveen (23), A Vasantha Priyan (20) and K Ayyappan (38) of Vinoba Nagar in Kongarpalayam.

“On Saturday evening, forest officials from TN Palayam range received information that wild boar meat was being sold in Vinoba Nagar area. Officials reached the spot and secured the three accused, who were standing suspiciously near a private farm, and questioned them.

An investigation revealed that they had killed a wild boar and sold the meat. The trio was arrested and a country-made gun used for hunting and one kg of meat was seized from them,” said sources.

“We are looking for three others — A Periyasamy (29), C Karuppusamy (28) and K Chinnaiyan (36) in this case. There are previous cases against Periyasamy and Karuppusamy as they were hoarding wild boar meat in Chinnaiyan's farm,” a forest officer said, adding, “The gang killed the wild boar on patta land and sold the meat.”