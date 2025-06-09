TN man arrested for supplying tobacco to minors, after year-old video goes viral

TIRUPATHUR: A man was arrested by the Tirupattur police on Saturday for allegedly supplying tobacco to minors and recording a video of them smoking. A video of the incident, which recently went viral on social media, was found to be filmed nearly a year ago on June 7, 2024, stated an official press release. The incident had occurred within the Alangayam police station limits.

After the video started making rounds on social media, Tirupathur superintendent of police Shreya Gupta ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. Probe revealed that the accused, identified as Athunan from Rettiyur village, had allegedly supplied tobacco to the minors and recorded the act. He was arrested on Saturday, and remanded to judicial custody.