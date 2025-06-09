Unable to trace mom, Coimbatore forest staff set to shift elephant calf

COIMBATORE: Forest officials are awaiting an official order to shift the calf, which was separated from its mother, from Sirumugai forest range to Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) or Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), as the search for the mother elephant enters the third week.

The staff of Sirumugai range and neighbouring forest ranges have been trying to reunite the calf for the last 14 days, but could not trace the mother so far. The forest officials are prepared to transport the calf on a boat in the Bhavani River, if the state government issues an order to shift the animal.

“We have readied a wooden structure (kraal) which will be fixed after shifting the animal. The wooden structure will hold the animal tightly since chances of shaking are high during waves while travelling through the river. A few staff who are currently feeding the animal will also accompany,” said an official of the Sirumugai forest range.