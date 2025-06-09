Unsegregated garbage, including bio-medical waste, found dumped on Palar riverbed in Vellore

VELLORE: Heaps of unsegregated garbage, including small quantities of bio-medical waste, were found dumped at Kangeyanallur in Vellore, close to the Palar river basin. Although the river is currently dried up, dumping of waste in the area is illegal.

Among the wastes, TNIE found small quantities of bio-medical waste such as used syringes, syrup bottles, face masks, and expired medicines. Cows and dogs were also seen feeding on the waste.

According to conservancy workers, bio-medical waste from nearby hospitals is often hidden amidst other garbage and dumped at the site. Some of the workers added that they often suffered health issues like wheezing, as the bio-medical waste also gets burnt along with the rest of the garbage.