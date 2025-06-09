Unsegregated garbage, including bio-medical waste, found dumped on Palar riverbed in Vellore

VELLORE: Heaps of unsegregated garbage, including small quantities of bio-medical waste, were found dumped at Kangeyanallur in Vellore, close to the Palar river basin. Although the river is currently dried up, dumping of waste in the area is illegal.
Among the wastes, TNIE found small quantities of bio-medical waste such as used syringes, syrup bottles, face masks, and expired medicines. Cows and dogs were also seen feeding on the waste.
According to conservancy workers, bio-medical waste from nearby hospitals is often hidden amidst other garbage and dumped at the site. Some of the workers added that they often suffered health issues like wheezing, as the bio-medical waste also gets burnt along with the rest of the garbage.
It may be noted that unsegregated wastes are regularly burnt at Kangeyanallur. Dumping and burning of garbage were also observed at other locations along the dried-up Palar riverbed, including the Sathuvachari region.
"However, the presence of bio-medical waste is less at other locations, unlike Kangeyanallur," conservancy workers said.
As per Vellore Corporation's rules, garbage should be collected door-to-door, segregated at micro-composting centres (MCCs), and non-biodegradable waste such as plastics should be sent to private recycling companies. Biodegradable waste is supposed to be composted at MCCs and the resulting manure should be distributed to farmers. Besides, lack of land for dumping garbage in Vellore remains a long pending issue in the city.
Corporation officials concerned could not be reached for comments.