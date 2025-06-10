Celebi moves Madras HC against airport contract termination

CHENNAI: The Celebi Ground Services Chennai Private Limited has moved the Madras High Court against the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for cancelling the agreement made with it for the Chennai airport ground handling operations and initiating the process to float a new tender to hire another agency for the operations.

The contract of the subsidiary of the Turkey- based Celebi Services was terminated following Turkey backing Pakistan in the recent conflict with India in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April wherein 26 civilians were killed.

The application included a prayer for an order of interim injunction to restrain the AAI or its agents from initiating a process to float a fresh tender for awarding ground handling services at Chennai airport to any third parties.

When the application came up for hearing before Justice Abdul Quddhose, senior counsel P S Raman, representing the company, submitted that Celebi has invested huge amounts of money for its equipment and it has incurred a big loss due to sudden termination of the agreement. He also stated that the attempts to appoint a third party agency would affect the company, and its equipment could be used by such third party agencies. Raman sought an interim stay against floating of fresh tender.