Couple found dead in their flat near Chromepet

CHENNAI: A couple was found dead in their flat at Hasthinapuram, near Chromepet, on Monday. The man was found seated on a chair in the living room and his wife’s body was lying in the bedroom. Both the bodies were in a decomposed state, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (57) and Malini (54), originally from Mumbai. The couple was living alone in their apartment in Sai Nagar.

The Chitlapakkam police said Malini had been immobile for years following an accident, and Ganesh, despite his own health issues, managed her care without any outside help. Quoting the neighbours, the police said the couple rarely interacted with anyone in the area.

The police said Ganesh allegedly collapsed on the apartment stairs last Wednesday but was helped back inside by the residents. After that, the couple hadn’t been seen, the police said. Preliminary findings suggest that Ganesh may have died of natural causes, police said.