Eight months on, TvMCH pay ward remains unused

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) have alleged that the hospital administration has not shown interest in making the pay ward inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian in November 2024 fully functional.

They added that the Rs 1.10 crore first-floor ward does not have a ramp or lift to transport patients. According to TvMCH administration, the ward comprises around 15 private rooms, and each room is furnished with amenities such as sofas, single cots, a television, a water heater, and attached bathrooms.

The daily charges were fixed at Rs 1,000 for single occupancy, Rs 1,500 for two people, and Rs 2,000 for four. However, the ward has not been made fully functional by the TvMCH administration. The management only ends up shifting a few patients to the ward when some media reports about its poor condition.

Another doctor from the general medical department alleged that the ward was set up in an old nursing students' hostel, which was abandoned after a new hostel was built.