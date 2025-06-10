Electrolyte drinks not ORS substitutes, warn officials

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Drug Administration Department and Food Safety Department have instructed pharmacies not to recommend electrolyte drinks, such as ORSL, to patients, instead of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution).

Many pharmacies often recommend electrolyte drinks such as ORSL instead of ORS for rehydration. However, officials said such drinks are not WHO-recommended, contain high levels of sugar and may actually worsen one’s health.