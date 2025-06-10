Ex-MLA Gunasekaran passes away

TIRUPPUR: Former Tiruppur South MLA S Gunasekaran (58) of the AIADMK passed away on Monday morning due to ill-health. He was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for the past few days.



Functionaries of various political parties and the public paid their last respects to him at his home at Rakkiyapalayam in Tiruppur.

Former Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, former ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, KA Sengottaiyan, MR Vijayabaskar, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, MSM Anandan were among his party colleagues who paid tributes.



Tiruppur Mayor N Dinesh Kumar and local functionaries paid tribute on behalf of DMK. Gunasekaran was serving as the Joint Secretary of Amma Peravai in AIADMK. He was a Councillor of Tiruppur Corporation from 2001 to 2006 and the Deputy Mayor of the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation from 2011 to 2016. He represented the Tiruppur South Assembly constituency from 2016 to 2021.



He was fondly called 'Makkal Nanban' by the people of Tiruppur. On Monday evening, his body was taken in a procession and cremated at the South Rotary Electric Crematorium in Tiruppur. Gunasekaran is survived by his wife and two children, said party sources.