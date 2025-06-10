Fake currency racket busted near Sulur; kingpin on the run

COIMBATORE: A major fake currency racket operating from Sarathambal Nagar near Karumathampatti, on the outskirts of Sulur, was busted by the local police, leading to the arrest of one individual while four others, including the alleged mastermind, are on the run.
According to police sources, Udayakumar, a resident of Sarathambal Nagar, was staying at a rented house along with his brothers Daya and Logu, a relative Senthilkumar, and a friend Ilavarasan. The group had reportedly lured a local man named Muthukumar with an enticing offer — exchange Rs 50,000 for Rs 1 lakh in cash.
Believing the deal to be genuine, Muthukumar visited their residence and handed over Rs 50,000 in cash. In return, the group gave him what appeared to be Rs 1 lakh in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. However, upon closer inspection, Muthukumar realised that only the top and bottom notes were real, while the rest were bundles of blank paper.
Shocked and angered, Muthukumar confronted the group but managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the Karumathampatti police. As officers arrived at the scene, the suspects attempted to flee in a car. A swift chase ensued, during which Ilavarasan, a native of Dharmapuri, was apprehended. The others escaped on foot. A search of the vehicle revealed a suitcase filled with counterfeit currency. Further raids at their rented house uncovered four large bundles of fake notes, scanners, laptops, note-counting machines, and stacks of Aadhaar cards and documents linked to multiple states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Preliminary investigations revealed that Udayakumar was the leader of the gang, which is suspected to have duped people across districts and states. Police have formed two special teams to track down the absconding suspects.