Keezhadi report of Amarnath Ramakrishna not scientific, well-supported: Union Culture Minister
CHENNAI: A fresh round of debate has erupted over the Keezhadi excavation issue, with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterating what the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated three weeks ago, that archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna must rework his report on the Keezhadi excavations to make it more authentic.
At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, when asked about the ASI's refusal to approve the Keezhadi excavation report, the Union Minister did not mince words. "The reports you are talking about have not been scientific. I am aware of the findings that you are mentioning. They are not yet technically well-supported and established. A lot of things are to be done."
The Minister further added, "Let them come with more results, more data, more evidence, more proof, because only one finding cannot seize the discourse, because people are trying to grow the regional sentiments using this. That is not fair. We have to be very, very cautious on these things. Let the research be completed on all the parameters. Then we will take a call on this."
Responding to allegations that the Union BJP-led government does not want to recognise the antiquity of Tamil culture, Shekhawat dismissed the charge.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Tamil Nadu is the most ancient language and that Tamil civilisation is thousands of years old. Let it be decided by the archaeologists based on the facts and the technical things," he added.
Reacting sharply to the Union Minister’s comments, Tamil Nadu Finance and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, "First, they said there was nothing in Keezhadi. Then the archaeologist excavating Keezhadi was transferred. Later, they refused to allocate funds for excavations at that site. Finally, they put the report on the backburner for two years. Now, they claim that the evidence is insufficient."
Thennarasu accused the Union government of being inconsistent in its stance while continuously rejecting Tamil history. "Even though the scientific research across the globe has proven that the culture of Tamils is 5,350 years old and the Tamils are technologically advanced, why does the Union government hesitate so much to accept that fact? Is that because they have a deep desire to keep Tamils as second-class citizens?" he questioned.
The Minister further warned, "Don’t forget. The history and the truth it spells out will not wait for your cheap politics. Because they are for the people and they will reach them. If the cat closes its eyes, will the world become dark?"