Keezhadi report of Amarnath Ramakrishna not scientific, well-supported: Union Culture Minister

CHENNAI: A fresh round of debate has erupted over the Keezhadi excavation issue, with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterating what the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated three weeks ago, that archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna must rework his report on the Keezhadi excavations to make it more authentic.

At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, when asked about the ASI's refusal to approve the Keezhadi excavation report, the Union Minister did not mince words. "The reports you are talking about have not been scientific. I am aware of the findings that you are mentioning. They are not yet technically well-supported and established. A lot of things are to be done."

The Minister further added, "Let them come with more results, more data, more evidence, more proof, because only one finding cannot seize the discourse, because people are trying to grow the regional sentiments using this. That is not fair. We have to be very, very cautious on these things. Let the research be completed on all the parameters. Then we will take a call on this."

Responding to allegations that the Union BJP-led government does not want to recognise the antiquity of Tamil culture, Shekhawat dismissed the charge.