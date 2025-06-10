Motorists steer through trouble as festive rush chokes temple towns

THOOTHUKUDI: Narrow roads, encroachments on the roadside, and commercial establishments having no adequate parking facilities have led to traffic congestion in Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti towns as vehicles choke the main roads and commercial streets during peak hours and festive days.

Passing through Tiruchendur can be hectic as a small town with narrow road stretches witnesses a huge influx of vehicles from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari roads, as the situation worsens during festive seasons, as people from various parts of Tamil Nadu come to Tiruchendur to offer prayers to Lord Murugan.

Muthukumar, CPM Tiruchendur town secretary, told TNIE that at least 90% of the vehicles entering the town are of devotees visiting the famous Murugan temple. The hectic situation can be addressed only if there is a parking facility for the public and the devotees.

He added that the HR&CE department must make necessary parking arrangements at multiple places so that the traffic in the town can be addressed.