Motorists steer through trouble as festive rush chokes temple towns

THOOTHUKUDI: Narrow roads, encroachments on the roadside, and commercial establishments having no adequate parking facilities have led to traffic congestion in Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti towns as vehicles choke the main roads and commercial streets during peak hours and festive days.
Passing through Tiruchendur can be hectic as a small town with narrow road stretches witnesses a huge influx of vehicles from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari roads, as the situation worsens during festive seasons, as people from various parts of Tamil Nadu come to Tiruchendur to offer prayers to Lord Murugan.
Muthukumar, CPM Tiruchendur town secretary, told TNIE that at least 90% of the vehicles entering the town are of devotees visiting the famous Murugan temple. The hectic situation can be addressed only if there is a parking facility for the public and the devotees.
He added that the HR&CE department must make necessary parking arrangements at multiple places so that the traffic in the town can be addressed.
Kovilpatti residents said that the Manthithopu road, Pasuvanthanai road, AKS theatre road, south bazaar, Kovilpatti municipality market road, Mathankovil road, Anna bus stand road, old Thilagaraj point, and Mangalavinayagarkovil turning witness heavy traffic during peak hours as school students, office goers, and others are rushing to their destination. Also, it is a challenging task to move on the roads during "Muhoortham" days as vehicles choke the roads.
N P Rajagopal, Tamil Maanila Congress Thoothukudi north district secretary, said, "The Kovilpatti traffic station has a shortage of staff and this is leading to the uncontrolled situation on many occasions."
R Anand, a resident of Kovilpatti, said that roadside vendors and hawkers encroach on the footpaths and parking stretches. The municipality should allocate a separate area for the vendors and hawkers.
He added that as traffic has increased manifold due to the increasing number of vehicles, the district administration must consider establishing a traffic police station.
Following demands from the road users, the office of the district police has proposed to form two traffic divisions at Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur.
Thoothukudi SP Albert John told TNIE that both Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti, which are presently managed under Sub Inspectors, have been upgraded to inspector-headed units. Final administration works are in progress."