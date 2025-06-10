One teacher suspended, seven transferred as 242 students fail board exam in TN's Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a major action against academic negligence, the district education department has suspended one teacher and transferred seven others from the Aranthangi Government Model Higher Secondary School for Boys after 242 students across classes X, XI and XII failed in the recently held board exams.

District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) K Shanmugam said the disciplinary action was taken on Friday, citing lapses in classroom teaching. “This is more than just poor results, it reflects a clear breach of responsibility. Our inquiry revealed negligence, with several teachers failing to fulfil their teaching duties. Internal marks had painted a misleading picture, but board results have laid bare the reality,” he told TNIE.

According to officials, out of 264 class XII students, only 157 cleared the exams, pushing the pass rate from 82% to 59.49%. In class X, just 71 out of 107 students passed, dragging the pass rate down to 66% from 87%. In class XI, 99 out of 240 students failed.

Officials highlighted serious misconduct by faculty, including frequent absenteeism, mobile phone usage during lessons, and teachers spending hours in the staff room or attending to personal business during school hours. In the wake of the former headmaster’s retirement, Avudaiyarkoil HM C Thamarai has taken charge.

The Education Department will employ teachers School Management Committee (SMC) until counselling-based appointments are made. Aranthangi MLA T Ramachandran convened an emergency meeting a month ago and a WhatsApp group was recently launched comprising SMC members, teachers, and civil society representatives to closely monitor school functioning.