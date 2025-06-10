Over 460 firms to take part in international machine tools expo

CHENNAI: More than 460 companies are set to showcase cutting-edge industrial technologies at ACMEE 2025, the leading international machine tools exhibition, to be held from June 19 to 23 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The biennial event, organised by Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA), will feature 468 exhibitors, including 120 international brands, spread across eight exhibition halls. Organisers are expecting over 35,000 visitors from across India and neighbouring countries, and project business deals worth Rs 750 crore over the five-day show.

Addressing newspersons here on Monday, ACMEE 2025 chairman PS Ramesh along with AIEMA president RSS Satish Babu described the event as timely, taking place amid a rapidly evolving manufacturing environment. “This is more than an exhibition-it’s a platform for entrepreneurs, MSMEs and start-ups to access global innovations and accelerate their transition toward smart manufacturing,” he said.

Themed ‘Beyond Smart Manufacturing’, this edition will highlight emerging industrial technologies such as AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and IoT. These technologies, organisers said, are reshaping traditional production workflow by enabling real-time data processing, precision manufacturing, and intelligent decision-making.