Pollachi North BDO to file case against former panchayat president for embezzlement

COIMBATORE: Based on the District Collector G Giriyappanavar's direction to the Assistant Director (AD) of Panchayats to initiate criminal action against former Ramapattinam panchayat President R Ponnusamy for misappropriation of state government funds while executing schemes under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during his tenure, officials are preparing to file a complaint in the local police station.
Speaking to TNIE, Kamalakannan, AD of Panchayats, said that the Pollachi North Block Development Officer (BDO) who just joined duty on Monday after completing his 10-day leave, will file a complaint with the local police in the coming days. He has been instructed to follow up and report to the collector. Kamalakannan accepted that there was a delay in filing a complaint as the current BDO was on leave.
Sources said the collector has given direction to initiate criminal action through the AD as he is unable to take action, since the panchayat president's tenure already ended.
The collector has also directed the AD to collect Rs 6.53 lakh from the former panchayat president, as Ponnusamy did not carry out check dam construction works at the groves of two residents Nagaraj and Nithyananthan in the panchayat, sources added. Ponnusamy also released a daily wage of Rs 1.07 lakh to workers, while purchasing raw materials worth Rs 4.50 lakh by creating fake documents.
The collector's order mentions that the amount was handed over to a vendor named Nataraj, but he has repaid Rs 2.09 lakh to the government. "It is the duty of the panchayat president to get approval for work being carried out under the MGNREGS during gram sabha meetings and subsequently, get administrative sanction from the district collector.
The president should also maintain a proper register related to workers' attendance and release of wages. However, the explanation given by Ponnusamy after misappropriation is not acceptable," said the collector's order further said.