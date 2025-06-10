Pollachi North BDO to file case against former panchayat president for embezzlement

The collector has also directed the AD to collect Rs 6.53 lakh from the former panchayat president, as Ponnusamy did not carry out check dam construction works at the groves of two residents Nagaraj and Nithyananthan in the panchayat, sources added. Ponnusamy also released a daily wage of Rs 1.07 lakh to workers, while purchasing raw materials worth Rs 4.50 lakh by creating fake documents.

The collector's order mentions that the amount was handed over to a vendor named Nataraj, but he has repaid Rs 2.09 lakh to the government. "It is the duty of the panchayat president to get approval for work being carried out under the MGNREGS during gram sabha meetings and subsequently, get administrative sanction from the district collector.

The president should also maintain a proper register related to workers' attendance and release of wages. However, the explanation given by Ponnusamy after misappropriation is not acceptable," said the collector's order further said.