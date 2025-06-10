Re-employment granted to HOD at Periyar University violating norms, allege professors

COIMBATORE: Breaking away from its Act and Statutes, the academic year for 2025-26 at Periyar University starts on June 30, instead of July 1. Professors from the university have alleged that this decision favours the head of the Department of Management Studies, for illegal re-employment for 2025-26.

A syndicate meeting, chaired by former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R Jagannathan, was held on March 3, 2025. According to the syndicate minutes, accessed by TNIE, the retirement age for university teachers is 60.

According to the minutes of the meeting, V R Palanivelu, head of the Department of Management Studies will turn 60 on June 14, 2025, and therefore, will superannuate on June 30, 2025. The academic year runs from June 1 to March 31. Since his retirement falls within this academic year, he is eligible for re-employment until March 31, 2026.

After the syndicate meeting, the university issued a vacation declaration on April 27, from May 2 to June 30. But the university’s Act and Statutes in ‘Holidays and Vacations’ paragraph states that full-time teachers of the university shall be entitled to a summer vacation of two months, from May 1 to June 30 (both days inclusive). Besides, it noted that the higher education department secretary, on May 22, informed registrars that the reopening date would be July 1.