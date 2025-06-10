Second female copter pilot, 17 others inducted in Navy

RANIPET: In a milestone for gender representation in armed forces, Sub Lieutenant Siddhi Hemant Dubey became the second woman to be inducted as a helicopter pilot in the Indian Navy, along with 17 other officers.

The officers took part in a ceremonial ‘Passing Out Parade’ on Monday, marking the end of 22-week training at Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, Helicopter Training School at INS Rajali in Arakkonam.

The newly-graduated officers were awarded the coveted ‘Golden Wings’ by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.