Three killed in car-van collision at Uchipuli; 17 suffer injuries

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, died after a car and a tourist van collided near Uchipuli in the wee hours on Monday. Seventeen people, including six women, suffered injuries.

Police said Muthukaruppan of Cuddalore, along with his relatives, was travelling to Rameswaram in a tourist van.

The driver lost control and collided with the car, in which S Venkatesh (27) of Keelakarai was travelling to Rameswaram with his relatives. In the impact of the collision, the van toppled.

Mahalakshmi (12), daughter of Muthukaruppan, who was travelling in the van, and Venkatesh, who was travelling in the car were killed on the spot.