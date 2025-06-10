TN aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, highlights SDG vision report

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu’s Vision for Sustainable Development Goals, a report submitted by the state planning commission, aims at eliminating extreme poverty and reduce the population below the poverty line in TN to zero by 2030.

“The major interventions of the state are employment generation schemes, housing facilities at an affordable cost, provision of health care, education, drinking water supply, sanitation and a good road network. TN is the first to introduce mid-day meals in schools which helped improve enrolment, reduce drop-outs and address poverty,” the 634-page report submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

The document highlights the present status and outlines strategies and action plan of the state and its interventions to achieve 17 SDGs through numerous welfare schemes and policies.