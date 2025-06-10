TN told to submit draft policy for trans persons by July 21

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted a month’s time to the Tamil Nadu government to submit the draft policy for the welfare of trans persons. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while hearing a batch of petitions related to issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, granted the social welfare department time till July 21 to file the draft policy.

The judge questioned the inordinate delay in finalising and submitting the draft in the court so that it could be circulated to the stakeholders to elicit their views.

Earlier this year, the department had informed the court that it was decided to frame two separate policies - one for trans persons and another for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer and asexual (LGBQA+) communities.