TNSTC assistant manager suspended for assaulting bus driver

MADURAI: The assistant manager of Arapalayam Bus Stand in Madurai was suspended by TNSTC Madurai division MD K Elangovan for hitting a bus driver with a footwear during the wee hours of Monday.

A video of the incident has sparked public outrage on social media after the suspended manager Marimuthu was purportedly seen hitting the bus driver, Ganeshan, after some passengers complained over the delay in the bus service to Tiruppur. It is also alleged that Marimuthu had verbally abused Ganeshan when the latter had entered the office. According to sources from TNSTC the special bus operated by Ganeshan belongs to TNSTC Coimbatore division.