TNSTC assistant manager suspended for assaulting bus driver

MADURAI: The assistant manager of Arapalayam Bus Stand in Madurai was suspended by TNSTC Madurai division MD K Elangovan for hitting a bus driver with a footwear during the wee hours of Monday.
A video of the incident has sparked public outrage on social media after the suspended manager Marimuthu was purportedly seen hitting the bus driver, Ganeshan, after some passengers complained over the delay in the bus service to Tiruppur. It is also alleged that Marimuthu had verbally abused Ganeshan when the latter had entered the office. According to sources from TNSTC the special bus operated by Ganeshan belongs to TNSTC Coimbatore division.
Sources alleged there was a delay in the commencement of bus service, resulting in a lot of passengers waiting, some of whom raised a complain to Marimuthu. Following this, Marimuthu asked Ganeshan to report to him in the office. However, the issue turned ugly when the assistant manager struck him with footwear.
Officials from the TNSTC department, conductors and drivers once again urged the authorities to behave properly with the bus drivers and conductors. CITU members also staged a protest in front of the Madurai TNSTC office on Monday urging them to take severe action against the assistant manager. Meanwhile, in a recent video uploaded on Monday, Elangovan was seen apologising for his act.