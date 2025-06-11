100 ha of degraded forest land restored in Thoppur Reserve Forest

DHARMAPURI: The forest department has restored 100 hectares of degraded forest land in Palayam Pudhur in Thoppur Reserve Forest in Dharmapuri forest range. The department had planted over 10,000 native tree species such as pungan, sacred fig, banyan tree, rosewood, teak and vembu, among others, under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission through NABARD scheme.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Department of Environment Forests and Climate Change said restoring degraded forests is one of the most powerful actions to protect biodiversity and combat climate changes.

"This initiative not only rejuvenates a once degraded ecosystem, but also teaches us to invest in restoration to revive biodiversity and build climate resilience," she said

R Arun Prasath, then forest range officer of Dharmapuri forest range, who recently received an award from Chief Minister MK Stalin on World Environment Day for the work, said their round-the-clock care has yielded good results.