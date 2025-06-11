Tamil Nadu

20 take ill after consuming food served at TN's Virudhunagar temple

Officials said that the village, home to about 300 people, celebrated a temple kumbabishekam on Sunday.
Image of patient with IV drip used for representational purposes only.File Photo | ANI
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 20 residents from S Kallumadai village in Tiruchuli taluk were hospitalised on Tuesday due to vomiting and diarrhoea, allegedly after consuming food served during an annadhanam at a local temple.

Officials said that the village, home to about 300 people, celebrated a temple kumbabishekam on Sunday. Subsequently, food was cooked and served to devotees for two days following the event.

However, on Tuesday, several residents began experiencing dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and over 20 people were admitted to the Primary Health Centre and hospitals in Madurai and Sivaganga districts. Officials from the food safety department collected food and water samples to identify the cause.

