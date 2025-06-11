Betting apps target eyeballs via surrogate ads in TNPL

CHENNAI: While the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) is cracking down on online betting platforms, several betting apps from foreign countries are acting as the main sponsors for multiple teams in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) through surrogate advertising, with minor tweaks to the names of their apps.

The betting apps which are sponsoring teams include dafabet, 1xBet, MELBET, Cricadda, Pin-up Cricket, JSK1, etc. In a bid to circumvent regulations, these apps are being promoted through surrogate advertising.

For instance, 1xBet is advertised as 1xBat, dafabet as dafanews, MELBET as MELBAT, Cricadda as Cricadda news, JSK1 as JSK1 news, among others. The apps are mainly visible on the team jerseys while some are displayed on the ground. TNPL is an eight-team franchise-based cricket contest organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.