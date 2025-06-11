CPM signals intent to seek more seats from DMK for TN assembly poll

He said the number of seats CPM contested in 2021 was the “lowest ever” allocation to the party in an alliance. He added that such compromises should not be repeated and the DMK leadership should accommodate the CPM’s demands.

The CPM leader also linked the demand to a resolution passed during the party’s state conference, which called for contesting more seats and increasing the CPM’s strength in the Assembly. He further urged the DMK government to expedite the implementation of its promises, particularly those concerning workers, farmers, and the middle class.

Fulfilling these assurances, he said, is essential to secure a decisive victory for the DMK-led secular alliance in 2026 and prevent a resurgence of the AIADMK-BJP combine. It may be recalled that other DMK allies, including the Congress, VCK, and MDMK, have also expressed interest in contesting more seats in the upcoming polls.