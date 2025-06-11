Minerals are nation’s wealth, officials duty-bound to protect them, says Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities concerned to seal off illegal sand mining sites in Vedasandur in Dindigul district, citing no action taken by respective officials even after a committee -- constituted by the collector -- had identified such sites operating in the area.

A division bench, comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete, issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by R Jeyapal, seeking action against illegal mining of sand in Vedasandur.

The bench observed, “Illegality, specifically illegal mining operations, must not be permitted to continue under any circumstances. Soon after the identification of such operations, the authorities competent are bound to initiate action, failing which the officials must be held personally accountable and responsible.”