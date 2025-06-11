No freezer facility in Sathankulam GH, bodies face decomposition risk

THOOTHUKUDI: The mortuary at the Sathankulam Government Hospital, offering secondary healthcare services to residents of over 100 nearby villages, allegedly lacks a cold room or refrigeration units for preservation, occasionally leading to accelerated decomposition of unexamined corpses. Several relatives of accident victims have alleged that they had to shell out money to rent freezer boxes, even then, power deficiency caused by undervoltage has been a constant hassle.

According to sources, the bodies of accident victims are sent to the Sathankulam government hospital for autopsy, and the corpses received after 6 pm are kept at the mortuary until the next morning. Advocate M Jesu Gopi claimed that putrid stench shrouds the spot as corpses are not properly preserved, leading to early decomposition. The situation is far worse if the bodies had injuries, he added.

An individual, who arrived at the mortuary to receive the body of his kin who had died by suicide, said the relatives provided the freezer box as the mortuary did not have a facility for preservation.