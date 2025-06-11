Processing delay affects procurement of buses at Marudhamalai Hills

COIMBATORE: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has been delaying the procurement of additional buses to operate on Marudhamalai Hills. HR&CE staff expressed concern that the officials are not prioritising the expansion of bus services, despite an announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly a year ago.

Currently, there are three buses in operation, of which one undergoes frequent maintenance and repairs. As a result, staff are left to manage large crowds during festival days with limited buses, and are often forced to hire private buses with the help of donors. "If the department procures three additional buses that were already announced, it would benefit the public," said a staff requesting anonymity.

"Marudhamalai is known for its wild animal movement, and using the steps in the evening can pose serious risks to public safety. However, during festival days, many devotees use the steps even late in the evening, highlighting the urgent need for additional bus facilities. The temple authorities should take necessary steps to procure additional buses for Marudhamalai temple," the staff added.

Increasing the number of buses would not only enhance safety but also boost revenue, especially since four-wheelers are prohibited on the hill road. Considering the crowd and space constraints, the HR&CE department restricts the entry of four-wheelers on Marudhamalai Hills during festival days and sometimes even limits bikes, forcing devotees to rely on the steps or the temple-run buses.