Tamil Nadu Minister Velu acquitted in 2011 case

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The criminal arbitration court–I in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday acquitted Minister for Public Works E V Velu and six others in an election code violation case filed in 2011.

Velu and seven others were accused of conduting a poll meet in Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district without proper permission while the Model Code of Conduct was in place.

Justice Revathi, who presided over the final hearing, ruled that the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence to establish the charges and aquitted all seven, including the minister. One of the accused had passed away during the course of the trial.